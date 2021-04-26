This Morning Coffee is more bitter than any other in recent memory.

For the first time since early January, I won’t have to set my fantasy hockey lineup tonight.

As if the victims of Thanos’ snap, all three of my fantasy hockey teams were eliminated in the semifinals on Sunday.

While some losses stung more than others – losing Philipp Grubauer for two weeks during the playoffs didn’t help – it was certainly a unique and memorable season.

For the fantasy managers that are still alive, congratulations on making it this far.

Make sure you check out Stefan Pejic’s Fantasy Hockey Lookahead this morning and watch The Inside Edge on That’s Hockey on Tuesday for everything you need to know to get you set for championship week.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Monday April 26, 2021.

Zibanejad scores hat trick versus Sabres

Apparently, New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad plays his absolute best hockey when he isn’t in my fantasy lineup.

Zibanejad scored a hat trick to lead the Rangers to a 6-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.

Mika Zibanejad.



That's it. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/hVKw4ktvUr — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) April 25, 2021

It was another productive outing over what has been an impressive turnaround for the No. 1 centre in New York.

Zibanejad, who opened the season with six points in his first 19 games, was a major liability throughout the first two months of the fantasy hockey season.

That changed after I finally cut ties with him via trade in February.

Zibanejad has 39 points in 30 games since thanks in large part to a ridiculous 20.2 SH% over that span.

Over the last month (since Mar. 17):



- Artemi Panarin's 28 points are tied for the most in the NHL



- Mika Zibanejad's 12 goals are tied for the most in the NHL



- Adam Fox's 22 assists are the most in the NHL#NYR — NYR Stats & Info (@NYRStatsInfo) April 17, 2021

The Rangers are 7-2-1 over their last 10 games.

As of this morning, New York is four points back of the Boston Bruins for the final playoff spot in the East Division with two more games played.

While they will be in tough to close that gap over the final two weeks of the season, it’s been impressive to see Zibanejad and the Rangers completely turn things around of late.

Mika Zibanejad scored his third hat trick of the season – the most among all players in 2020-21 – and his sixth as a member of the @NYRangers. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/wSsa4TxmUJ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 25, 2021

It’s also worth pointing out that New York will finish the season with a pair of games in Boston, which could be meaningful if the Rangers can keep up their current pace over the final stretch.

One hockey trend to keep an eye on over the next two weeks: NHL favourites went 3-1 on Sunday and finished the weekend with a 15-5 record.

It might just be an anomaly, but it will be very interesting to see how the teams with something to play for fare against the teams with nothing to play for in the current environment down the stretch.

Durant returns to lead Nets past Suns

As if the Thanos snap in hockey wasn’t bad enough, my fantasy basketball season also came to an end on Sunday thanks to a particularly brutal stretch of injuries.

Domantas Sabonis, Christian Wood, De’Aaron Fox, Myles Turner and Kendrick Nunn all finished the season on my IR.

Clint Capela, Kyle Lowry, Danilo Gallinari and John Wall all took turns on the injured list as well this past week.

For all of the strategy that goes into targeting specific categories, adjusting for schedule, etc. in fantasy basketball, it seems like this year more than ever the most important factor has been the ability to consistently field a healthy and competitive roster.

In the real world, the Brooklyn Nets haven’t had to worry much about injuries to this point.

Despite Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving all taking turns on the injured list, the Nets are off to their best start in franchise history.

Durant returned with 33 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead Brooklyn (-115) to a 128-119 win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Brooklyn needs to bubble wrap Kevin Durant until late May.



What a performance in 28 minutes. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) April 25, 2021

Durant, Irving and Harden have combined to miss 65 games this season. All three have missed at least 13 games each.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, no NBA champion has ever had all three of its leading scorers in terms of points per game miss 10 or more regular-season games.

Can the Nets become the first?

I asked Kevin Durant if the Suns were a measuring stick game for the Nets: "I think we were a measuring stick for them." — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) April 25, 2021

With the win, Brooklyn moved 1.5 games up on the Philadelphia 76ers for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

As of this morning, the Nets are still the second choice to win the Atlantic Division at +100 odds. The 76ers remain the favourite at -130.

Bumgarner tosses unofficial no-hitter

Madison Bumgarner threw seven innings without giving up a hit as the Arizona Diamondbacks (+170) beat the Atlanta Braves 7-0 to complete a two-game sweep of their doubleheader on Sunday.

Madison Bumgarner is the first pitcher to allow 0 hits in a complete game shorter than 9 innings since Devern Hansack for the Red Sox in 2006 (only 5 innings).



The last pitcher to allow 0 hits in a complete game outing of exactly 7 innings was Sam "Toothpick" Jones in 1959. pic.twitter.com/wVQIVm5q6S — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 25, 2021

While it won’t officially count as a no-hitter because it was a seven-inning game, it certainly seemed like Bumgarner could have kept the Braves off the board for two more innings.

Bumgarner and Zac Gallen combined to hold Atlanta to just a single hit as the Diamondbacks outscored Atlanta a combined 12-0 in the set.

Smith, Leishman Win Zurich Classic

Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman (+1200) edged out Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Sunday.

While both teams put on a show to force the playoff, it was one bad swing from Oosthuizen that was ultimately the difference on the first extra hole.

As much as I enjoyed selecting the winning tandem seeing Louis Oosthuizen spray one into the drink in the playoff was 💔💔 ohhhh Louis 🙄 @TSN_Edge #golfbetting #aussieaussieaussie https://t.co/W9rhIrhk06 — Michael Harrison (@houndogharrison) April 26, 2021

Our very own Michael Harrison deserves credit for highlighting Smith and Leishman as the featured duo in his First Look At The Field column last Monday.

Make sure you check back for his first look at the Valspar Championship later tonight.