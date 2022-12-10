Must See: 'The Moroccan miracle is still on!' - En-Nesyri touches clouds for opening goal

The Moroccan defence held true through an early Portuguese push, and Youssef En-Nesyri drilled a header in the 42nd minute to give Morocco a 1-0 lead over Portugal at half time.

A chaotic final five minute of the first half opened after the goal, with both sides trying frantic scoring opportunities, but to no avail.

En-Nesyri finally found a proper header on his third try of the game in the 42nd minute, and he drilled it beyond Portuguese keeper Diogo Costa to give Morocco a 1-0 lead. Costa came out of his net to play the ball in the air, but was behind En-Nesyri and missed it completely.

Portugal almost found their answer immediately, when a shot from outside the crease by Bruno Fernandes clanged off the crossbar.

Morocco took their first attempt on net in the 35th minute, but it was a rather uninspired attempt from distance by Sofiane Boufal.

Joao Felix was a major disturber of the peace for Portugal in the first half, and he earned his side a corner in the 30th minute with a rocketing shot from just outside the crease that required a deflection. They couldn't solve the Moroccan defence on the set piece, though.

A 25th-minute free kick try by Hakim Ziyech for Morocco found the head of En-Nesyri in the crease, but for the second time of the game he could not get an accurate head on the ball as it sailed wide.

The African side tried to claw their way back into the game in the 20th minute, with a pair of corner kick tries earned through effective passing that were unable to threaten the Portuguese defence.

Through the first 16 minutes of the game, Portugal controlled possession of the ball for just under 75 per cent of the time. Portugal showed little fear of a Moroccan attack, consistently sending chasers after the Moroccan keeper and backline to try to force a careless turnover.

Morocco found their first decent attempt in the sixth minute, with a well-struck corner kick that found a Moroccan head in the danger zone, but it was sent just over the crossbar by En-Nesyri.

In similar fashion to each of their games in the Round of 16 - which Morocco won via defensive effort where they controlled possession for less than 40 per cent of the game, and Portugal won six goals to one - the Portuguese side started on a heavy offensive and got a great chance in the fourth minute when a free kick required a deflecting save by the Morroccan keeper. The ensuing corner kick was not much more successful.

This was the second straight game for which Cristiano Ronaldo was not in the starting lineup.