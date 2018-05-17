Morocco striker Alioui out of World Cup with injury

PARIS — Morocco striker Rachid Alioui will miss the World Cup after surgery to repair a torn hamstring.

Alioui's French club, Nimes, says he will be out of action for several months.

The 25-year-old Alioui has enjoyed a remarkable season with Nimes, helping the southern side gain promotion to the topflight with 17 goals and four assists in 38 matches. He was injured last week on the final day of the second division championship.

Morocco opens its World Cup campaign on June 15 against Iran. Portugal and Spain are also in its group.