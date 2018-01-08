WINNIPEG — They haven't had much time together, but Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris feel they have really started to jell as they prepare to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling next month at the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

A day after winning the gruelling six-day trials, which saw them bounce back after losing three of their first five games, Morris said Monday he and Lawes are working well as a team.

"We had to really learn quickly how to play great together, and luckily it was a long week," Morris said.

"We had a few losses early that we really communicated after and learned from as much as we could, and then really started to thrive and became more of a unit as the week went on."

Morris, 39, normally teams with Rachel Homan for mixed doubles, and had to find a new partner when Homan's foursome won the team Olympic trials last month in Ottawa.

Enter Lawes, born on the same day 10 years later than Morris, also in Winnipeg.

The two had curled together before at a Continental Cup, and Morris had no hesitation about asking Lawes to join him again.

"She's a great competitor and we both love that competitiveness and that desire to win," he said.

This will be the second trip to the Olympics for both. Lawes won Olympic gold in 2014 as the third for Jennifer Jones. Morris, a resident of Canmore, Alta., stood on the podium in 2010 as the third for Kevin Martin's gold-medal foursome.

Lawes said the return trip to the Olympics will be just as challenging as the first.

"It's never easier, but it's always a thrill and a rush to wear that Maple Leaf on your back. You never know if you're ever going to have another opportunity to have that experience."

The Canadian Olympic Committee also confirmed the alternates for the foursomes — three-time world champion Scott Pfeifer for the men's and Cheryl Bernard, who skipped Canada to Olympic silver in 2010, for the women's.

Also Monday, the COC unveiled plans for Canada Olympic House, which will serve as a gathering place for athletes, fans and supporters at the Games.

The house will be located on the east coast of South Korea near Gangneung Olympic Park. A ceremonial opening is set for Feb. 7 and the house will officially open to fans on Feb. 10.

The COC still has yet to provide a firm number for its medal aspirations at the Winter Games. Chef de mission Isabelle Charest said Monday that Canada hopes to contend for the top spot.

"We've been performing so well on the international circuit," Charest said. "We know that we can compete against all the countries and we're aiming to be first. We're going for podiums."

— With files from Gregory Strong in Toronto