Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey will have a hearing for interference/unsportsmanlike as a result of his hit on Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie late in the Jets’ 3-1 win Wednesday night.

The date and time of the hearing are to be determined and Morrissey is considered a repeat offender as a result of his one-game suspension last April for a cross-check to the neck of Minnesota Wild forward Eric Staal in the first round of the playoffs.

The hit occurred with 1:25 remaining in Wednesday's game, when Morrissey drove Oshie, who was carrying the puck, into the boards and then appeared to pull him back down to the ice. Oshie was visibly shaken after the hit and was slow to his feet. No penalty was called and Oshie remained in the game for another 25 seconds until the Jets scored on the empty net.

Capitals head coach Todd Reirden called for Morrissey to face supplemental discipline for the hit after the game, arguing the play by the Jets defenceman was comparable to Florida Panthers defenceman Michael Matheson slamming Vancouver Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson to the ice last month. Matheson received a two-game suspension labelled as interference/unsportsmanlike conduct for that play.

“It’s something I think the league is going to look at,” Reirden said after Wednesday's loss. “It’s similar to a situation that happened in Vancouver earlier in the year — a vulnerable player that’s thrown to the ice. That was difficult because we had possession six-on-five. We thought we were making a push couple times at the end of the game there.

"We’ll see and check in on T.J. I have not talked to our trainer tonight since the end of the game, so I’m not sure exactly where things stand with him.”

Oshie has sustained four previous concussions, and it's unclear if he will miss time as a result of the Morrissey hit. The 31-year-old has nine goals and 14 points in 18 games this season.