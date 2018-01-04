Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho vehemently denied reports that he was looking to leave the club at season's end on Thursday.

"I say garbage," Mourinho said. "I don't find a better word than to define the talk."

A report surfaced Wedensday that Mourinho was growing increasingly unhappy with the club's transfer policy under vice-chairman Ed Woodward. The native of Setubal, Portugal is in the second year of a three-year deal.

The former Porto, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter boss said he was angered by the reports.

"The worst thing someone can do is put one inch of doubt into my professionalism, to every detail related to my job, so yes the garbage news affected me just on this aspect because it's something I don't admit," Mourinho said. "I repeat I am in the middle of my contract, if I am going to sign a new one it depends on the club but my commitment is total and I want to stay."

Mourinho also addressed the suggestion that his less-than-exuberant demeanour in the dugout this season was because of his disenchantment with the job.

"Because I don't behave as a clown on the touchline? It means I lost my passion?" Mourinho said. "I prefer to do it the way I do it, much more mature, better for my team and myself, you don't have to behave like a crazy guy on the touchline. The way a person is dedicated to his work, not what you do in front of the cameras."

Mourinho is believed to be looking at strengthening his squad during the January transfer window with an attacking midfielder and full back as priority positions of interest.

United sit second in the table, 15 points adrift from crosstown rivals Manchester City. The club is next in action on Friday when it hosts Championship side Derby County in the FA Cup at Old Trafford.