Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho ruled out a loan return for Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the January transfer window.

When asked about the possibility of the former Sweden international coming back to Old Trafford, Mourinho answered with a firm, "No."

Ibrahimovic, 37, has been a revelation in his first season in Major League Soccer, joining LA Galaxy from the Red Devils in March. In 26 games with the Galaxy this season, Ibrahimovic has 22 goals, including the 500th of his career, scored against Toronto FC in September.

The question of Ibrahimovic's potential return arose because of United's quiet attack this season. Through nine league matches, United has only scored 15 times and conceded 16.

Still, Mourinho believes his incumbent strike options will come good, namely Belgium international Romelu Lukaku.

"I always feel the game is the game," Mourinho said of Lukaku's form. "I feel that in every game. One day, it will be the game and one day he will score and, I'm sorry, one day his confidence levels will be back to normal, which clearly they are not [at the moment]. But I always feel that every game is the game."

Mourinho dismissed the idea of Lukaku needing a rest.

"If we had decided to give a rest to Lukaku against Juventus, who would have played as a striker?" Mourinho said. "I don't think [Michael] Carrick can play as a striker. [Marcus] Rashford? And then who plays as a winger? At the moment, we are not in the best situation to try to think about resting players or trying to find solutions. The solution now is to play with the players we have."

United hosts Lukaku's former club, Everton, at Old Trafford on Sunday.