As Manchester United's domestic season threatens to go off the rails, manager Jose Mourinho doesn't believe his whole squad is showing an adequate amount of concern.

"Every player is different, no player is the same," Mourinho said on Monday ahead of the team's clash with Valencia at Old Trafford on Tuesday. "I see different actions but what you see is not really inside. I see upset people, some people that don't look like they lost a game."

United fell 3-1 to West Ham on Saturday, the latest in the line of shocking results this season. United is off to its worst start in 28 years with 10 points through seven matches. Midweek, the Red Devils also crashed out of the League Cup with a loss on penalties to Championship side Derby County.

Midfielder Nemanja Vidic gave a bleak assessment of his side's performance on Saturday.

"When you play for Manchester United everyone expects you win the games," the Serbia international said. "When you don't win two games in a row, there is more attention on you - we know that. This game was really bad. I don't believe any player goes onto the pitch and doesn't try."

Still, Mourinho thinks his job is safe for the time being.

"What I can do to improve things I do, and I will improve the things that depend on me and my work," Mourinho said.

Rumours in recent days have connected former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to Old Trafford.

After the Champions League tie midweek, United hosts Newcastle on Saturday.