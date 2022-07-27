4h ago
MPs set to resume committee probe of Hockey Canada
Hockey Canada's president is expected to appear before the House of Commons heritage committee today as hearings into how the governing body handled allegations of sexual assault continue.
The Canadian Press
Westhead details what was learned in heritage committee hearings, and what to expect Wednesday
OTTAWA — Hockey Canada's chief financial officer says the governing body has paid out $7.6 million in nine settlements since 1989, with most of that being to victims of sexual abuser Graham James.
More coming.