The New York Knicks announced that forward Kristaps Porzingis suffered a torn ACL Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. He will miss the rest of the season according to the New York Post.

Medical Update: An MRI confirmed that Kristaps Porzingis tore the ACL in his left knee. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) February 7, 2018

Porzingis landed awkwardly on his left leg following a dunk and fell to the ground holding his knee. He was helped off the court and taken to the locker room. Knicks president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry were seen immediately leaving their seats at Madison Square Garden following the injury.

According to Ian Begley of ESPN, Porzingis was taken to the hospital for an MRI.

In 47 games so far this season, Porzingis is averaging 22.9 points per game to go along with 6.7 rebounds. He was scheduled to play in the All-Star Game on Feb. 18. Durability has been an issue for the 7-foot-3 Latvian, missing a combined 26 games through his first two seasons in the league.

The Knicks (23-32) sit fourth in the Atlantic Division after falling 103-89 to the Bucks.