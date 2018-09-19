Anaheim Ducks general manager Bob Murray said Tuesday he had the assets to land Erik Karlsson from the Ottawa Senators, but opted against making the move.

Murray told The Orange County Register that he was unwilling to trade for Karlsson, who is scheduled to be a free agent next July, as a one-year rental.

"You’re not going to trade for him for one year,” Murray said. “You’ve got to be able to think you can sign him going forward and I just didn’t feel we would be in a position to sign him going forward. That’s the way it is right now with our hockey team.”

The Ducks have $69 million committed towards the $79.5 million salary cap for next season, per CapFriendly, and with Karlsson expected to command $11 million or more on his next deal, the math didn't make sense for Murray.

“I couldn’t afford him, so I didn’t hold [Senators general manager] Pierre [Dorion] up,” Murray said. “I said, ‘Hey, I can give you the things you got.’ I was more than capable of giving him what he got. But, if you can’t afford a person, why are you going to do that?”

Karlsson was traded to the Ducks in-state rival the San Jose Sharks last week for a package that included Chris Tierney, Dylan DeMelo, Rudolfs Balcers, Josh Norris and draft picks.

The Ducks will open their regular season against Karlsson and the Sharks on Oct. 3.