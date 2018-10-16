Webster: Passing on deadline to extend Wright was 'mutual'

The Toronto Raptors allowed Monday's deadline to pass without reaching an extension for guard Delon Wright, who will now become a restricted free agent in July.

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said Tuesday that both sides decided to put off negotiations until after the season.

"I think this is a great chance for Delon to make another jump this year," Webster told TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Wright, 26, averaged eight points, 2.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 69 games with the Raptors last season while playing 20.8 minutes per game.

He joined the team as a first-round draft pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, when he was selected 20th overall.

Wright is questionable for the team's opening game on Wednesday due to a thigh injury.