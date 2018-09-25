World Boxing Organization middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders has been fined £100,000 by the British Boxing Board of Control for a social media post that police have called "sickening."

In a video posted to his social media accounts, Saunders tells an unnamed woman he will give her £150 in drugs for a sex act.

The 29-year-old native of Hertfordshire has since apologized for the post, but the BBBofC issued a strong rebuke on top of the fine, saying that Saunders brought the sport into disrepute.

Apologise to everybody who’s took offence totally in the wrong ‘ can’t do anything But be sorry ‘ banter when wrong ‘ Apologies once again — billyjoesaunders (@bjsaunders_) September 18, 2018

The organization says the fine will go to a charity set up to assist boxers who have fallen on hard times.

"You have a responsibility as a boxer, as a high profile sportsman, not to take advantage of people," Frank Warren, Saunders' promoter, told the BBC. "He knows that now better than anybody. It was very poor judgement on his behalf, and hopefully that's behind him now."

Local police said they have started an investigation into the post.

The undefeated Saunders has been middleweight champion for almost four years, defeating Irishman Andy Lee for the title in December of 2015. His last fight was a successful defence against Canadian David Lemieux in Montreal last December.

Saunders is scheduled to defend his title next on October 20 against American Demetrius Andrade in Boston.