The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Friday that the 2020 Enshrinement Ceremony festivities have been postponed to May 13-15, 2021 at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut because of COVID-19.

It was originally hoped the organization would be able to find time in October if the pandemic showed signs of subsiding.

Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Eddie Sutton, Rudy Tomjanovich, Tamika Catchings, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens and Patrick Baumann will all go in as the class of 2020.

“For this single event, and only because of the pandemic, we will relocate the entire event one time to Mohegan Sun which has been a long-time marketing partner of the Hall. Mohegan Sun has shown they can effectively operate a ‘near-bubble’ for our event which provides a more secure environment for our guests,” Doleva explained. “In making this announcement today, our goal is to provide this date and location change with ample notice for our network broadcast partners, nationally and internationally traveling guests and the many basketball constituents the Hall serves," said president John Doleva in a news release.