Namajunas to defend belt against Andrade at UFC 237

UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will make the second defence of her title against Jessica Andrade in the co-main event of UFC 237, UFC president Dana White confirmed to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Breaking: Rose Namajunas will defend her strawweight title against Jessica Andrade in enemy territory, at UFC 237 on May 11 in Brazil, per Dana White. More coming to @ESPN shortly. pic.twitter.com/7vgsbJ9mXG — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 8, 2019

The event will take place in Andrade’s home country of Brazil on May 11, however an official venue for the event has yet to be announced.

Namajunas defended her belt for the first time at UFC 223, where she earned her second consecutive victory over former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, via unanimous decision.

The 26-year-old won the title when she stopped Jedrzejczyk in the first round of their title fight at UFC 217.

She’s on the three-fight winning streak that also includes a victory over Michelle Waterson.

Andrade also enters on a three-fight winning streak, including wins over Claudia Gadelha, Tecia Torres and most recently a first round KO of Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 228.

Before those fights, she failed in an attempt to capture the belt from Jedrzejczyk at UFC 211.

The 27-year-old has posted a 10-4 record since making her UFC debut in July of 2013.