The new part-owner of the North Carolina Courage is a three-time Grand Slam winner.

Naomi Osaka revealed that she has purchased interest in the National Women's Soccer League team.

"The women who have invested in me growing up made me who I am today," the 23-year-old Osaka tweeted. "I don't know where I would be without them. Throughout my career I've always received so much love from my fellow female athletes so that's why I am proud to share that I am now an owner of North Carolina Courage."

Born as the Western New York Flash, the Courage relocated to Cary, NC in 2017.

The team won back-to-back NWSL titles in 2018 and 2019.

Among the team's roster are Canada international Lindsay Agnew and United States internationals Lynn Williams and Jessica McDonald.

Osaka did not reveal how large a stake in the club she purcha