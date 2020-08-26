Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open in the wake of North American-wide sports protests for Black Lives Matter.

Osaka, 22, took to Twitter Wednesday night, "I don't expect anything drastic to happen with me not playing." She wrote, "But if I can get a conversation started in a majority white sport I consider a step in the right direction."

"Watching the genocide of Black people at the hand of police is honestly making me sick to my stomach."

Osaka of Japan was scheduled to take on Belgian Elise Mertens Thursday morning.

"I'm exhausted of having a new hashtag pop up every few days and I'm extremely tired of having the same conversation over and over again."

She ended her statement with, "When will it ever be enough? #JacobBlake, #BreonnaTaylor, #ElijahMcclain, #GeorgeFloyd