Napoli prepared for its midweek clash against Inter Milan by beating struggler Spal only 1-0 in Serie A on Saturday.

Raul Albiol headed in during first-half stoppage time as Napoli dominated to such an extent that the score flattered Spal.

Napoli moved to within five points of league leader Juventus, which hosted Roma later.

Second-placed Napoli also moved nine points ahead of Inter, which was also playing later against bottom club Chievo Verona.

Napoli visits Inter on Wednesday.

Napoli dominated and thought it took an early lead but Lorenzo Insigne's effort was ruled out for offside.

The home side found the breakthrough at the end of the half thanks to Albiol's glancing header into the far side of the net from Dries Mertens' corner.

Napoli almost doubled its lead after the break as Lorenzo Insigne chipped the goalkeeper from the tightest of angles, practically on the byline, but it came off the frame of the far side of the goal.

Kalidou Koulibaly should have doubled Napoli's lead but he headed Fabian Ruiz's cross narrowly wide of the left post from close range. Knowing he should have done better, Koulibaly let out a yell of frustration.

Mertens also hit the post late on after linking up brilliantly with Insigne.

Spal almost snatched a late equalizer but goalkeeper Alex Meret pulled off a stunning save to keep out Mohamed Fares' header.

The Italy Under-21 goalkeeper spent the last two seasons on loan at Spal from Udinese.

FIGHT FOR FOURTH

Lazio ended a seven-match winless run to leapfrog AC Milan into fourth spot and the final Champions League berth.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic ended his three-month goal drought to set Lazio on its way to a 3-1 win over Cagliari.

Francesco Acerbi and Senad Lulic scored Lazio's other goals before Joao Pedro's stoppage-time penalty.

Lazio moved a point above Milan, which lost at home to Fiorentina 1-0.

Federico Chiesa scored for Fiorentina and Milan failed to score for a third successive league match.

Fiorentina is seventh, just three points off fourth spot and level on points with Sassuolo, which drew with Torino 1-1.

Sampdoria won at Empoli 4-2. Fabio Quagliarella scored for a seventh successive Serie A match — becoming the first Italian to do so in more than 10 years.

OTHER MATCHES

Atalanta lost at Genoa 3-1, with Josip Ilicic missing a first-half penalty.

Atalanta ended the match with nine men as Jose Luis Palomino and Rafael Toloi were sent off in the final seven minutes.

Udinese moved two points above the relegation zone after drawing with fellow struggler Frosinone 1-1.

Frosinone is 19th, five points from Udinese and safety, and three points below 18th-placed Bologna, which travelled to Parma late.

