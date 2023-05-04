Napoli wins first Scudetto since 1990

For the first time since Diego Maradona wore their shirt, Napoli are kings of Italy.

Luciano Spalletti's side claimed their first Scudetto since 1990 on Thursday with a 1-1 away draw with Udinese.

Victor Osimhen scored in the 52nd minute for the draw to take the Gli Azzurri to an unassailable 80 points on the season with five matches remaining.

Napoli has been led this season by the imperious form of the Nigeria forward, who is leading the race for the Paolo Rossi Award, given to Serie A's top scorer, now with 22 goals, and has attracted interested from heavyweights across Europe, including Manchester United and Chelsea. The 24-year-old Osimhen is en route to becoming the first-ever African player to lead Serie A in scoring.

Having previously managed at Inter, Roma and Sampdoria among other stops in his nearly 30-year-long coaching career, this marks the first Serie A title for the 64-year-old Spalletti.

The championship is Napoli's third Scudetti in its 96-year existence.