NASCAR has officially banned the Confederate flag from all events or properties.

"The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry," the auto racing series announced via Twitter on Wednesday. "Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties."

The ban comes two day after Bubba Wallace, the only black racer in the series, advocated for the flag's removal in an interview with CNN on Monday.

"My next step would be to get rid of all Confederate flags," he said. "No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. So it starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them."

The 26-year-old native of Alabama wore an "I Can't Breathe Black Lives Matter" shirt before Sunday's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway amid nation-wide protests against police brutality and racial injustice following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis last month.

The Confederate flag has a long history with NASCAR and Wallace knows people are going to have a problem with him saying it should go.

"There's going to be a lot of angry people that carry those flags proudly, but it's time for change," he said. "We have to change that, and I encourage NASCAR -- we will have those conversations to remove those flags."