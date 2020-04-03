4h ago
NASCAR Pinty's Series postpones opening race
The NASCAR Pinty's Series put out the following statement Friday in regards to the season-opening race, previously scheduled for May 17.
TSN.ca Staff
“Following discussions with medical experts and provincial and federal officials, NASCAR will postpone the Pinty’s Series season opening race at CTMP.
"More information will be provided as it becomes available.”