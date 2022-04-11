DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (April 11, 2022) — NASCAR today announced that the fourth race of the 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series season will take place at Eastbound International Speedway and Concert Park in Avondale, Newfoundland. The Proline 225 will be run Saturday, June 25 during the province’s Come Home 2022 celebration and marks the first race for the Pinty’s Series in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The event is part of a three-year partnership between NASCAR, Eastbound International Speedway and the Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation. The race will be the culmination of a series of activities for fans including autograph sessions, concerts, and a NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series race, which will be held on Friday night.

“Bringing the NASCAR Pinty’s Series to Newfoundland and Labrador is a historic milestone for NASCAR in Canada,” said Brandon Igdalsky, NASCAR Managing Director, NASCAR Touring Series. “As Canada’s largest national motorsports series, we strive to bring the exciting side-by-side racing NASCAR is known for to fans across the country. Partnering with the Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation will give our fans on the eastern coast a great chance to get the full NASCAR experience.”

“This is an exciting partnership for Newfoundland and Labrador’s tourism and hospitality industries,” said the Honourable Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador. “NASCAR is an international organization with a wide reach, and we look forward to inspiring fans here in our province and all over the world. Hosting these races in our province puts us on the world stage and we’re ready to put on a show. NASCAR, you’re in for an incredible display of fan support and dedication, as well as a true destination experience.”

Eastbound International Speedway is the 21st different track to host a race in the 16-year history of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series. It has been a NASCAR-sanctioned Home Track since 2016.

“I am so proud to be hosting the NASCAR Pinty’s Series starting with the Come Home 2022 celebration,” said Patrick Squires, owner of Eastbound International Speedway and Concert Park. “To have this level of drivers in Newfoundland and Labrador is a dream come true and one of the reasons we built Eastbound International Speedway. With TSN and FloRacing coverage, the town of Avondale and Eastbound International Speedway will once again be highlighted internationally thanks to the hard work of our team, the province, and the town of Avondale.”

The Proline 225 completes a 2022 season slate that features 13 races in five provinces. The season opens May 14 at Sunset Speedway in Innisfil, Ontario. For the full schedule, visit http://www.nascar.ca/schedule/.