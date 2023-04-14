NASCAR Pinty’s Series to return to Eastbound International Speedway

AVONDALE, N.L. (April 11, 2023) — NASCAR announced that the fourth race of the 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series season will take place at Eastbound International Speedway and Concert Park in Avondale, NL. Returning in 2023 will be title partner Atlantic Lottery’s PRO•LINE who is excited to announce the PRO•LINE 250 presented by Newfoundland and Labrador Chevrolet Dealers. The annual race will be held on Saturday, June 24 and filmed by TSN.

“Atlantic Lottery’s PRO•LINE is thrilled to be back as the title partner of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Eastbound International Speedway,” said Patrick Daigle, Atlantic Lottery President and CEO. “We cannot wait to shine an international spotlight on Newfoundland and Labrador once again and share this exciting chapter in NASCAR history with fans throughout our region and beyond.”

The race will be the culmination of a series of activities for fans including the NASCAR Hauler Parade in Downtown St. John’s on Thursday, June 22nd followed by racing with the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series at Eastbound International Speedway. Fans will get a chance to check out all four divisions of Eastbound’s weekly series. Thursday’s race will also feature a trackside pit party to kick the race festivities off.

On Friday, June 23rd, race teams will take part in the NASCAR Fanfest on George Street. The autograph session will be free for fans of all ages and will also include meeting members of the world-famous Snowbirds who will be partaking in the air show celebrating the 50th anniversary of CBS the same weekend. The Friday event will also feature a free live performance from award-winning country music artist Justin Fancy. Friday’s NASCAR Fanfest is brought to you by the George Street Association in partnership with Fast Eddie Racewear, Choko Authentic Apparel, NTN Bearings, and the Newfoundland and Labrador Chevrolet Dealers.

On Saturday, June 24 the 2nd annual PRO•LINE 250 presented by Newfoundland and Labrador Chevrolet Dealers will kick the tires and light the fires at Eastbound International Speedway and will put up 250 laps of the most intense racing action Newfoundland and Labrador will witness. Drivers such as Alex Tagliani, Andrew Ranger, DJ Kennington, and last year’s PRO•LINE 225 winner Marc-Antoine Camirand will join a field of over 20 drivers competing for championship points, purse money, and the PRO•LINE 250 trophy.

Eastbound International Speedway is the 21st different track to host a race in the 17-year history of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series. It has been a NASCAR-sanctioned Home Track since 2016. The PRO•LINE 250 is a highlight tour stop in the 2023 season that features 14 races in five provinces.