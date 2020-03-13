Westhead encourages a more holistic view of reaction to the coronavirus pandemic

After initially planning to race this weekend amid the worsening COVID-19 situation, NASCAR now says they've postponed this weekend's race in Atlanta.

The race was originally supposed to held without fans in attendance. The race set for Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend was also postponed.

NASCAR released the following statement on Friday:

“NASCAR has decided to postpone the race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend and Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend. We believe this decision is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, officials and everyone associated with our sport."