CTMP Sets the Stage for Vital Race in the 2023 Championship Hunt

The NASCAR Pinty’s Series returns to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) for a second time this year and the final road course of the season.

A year ago, Marc-Antione Camirand was the championship leader heading into this race, with a gap of 23 points over D.J. Kennington.

By winning the 2022 edition of the WeatherTech 200, Camirand was able to clinch his maiden championship, only having to take the green flag at Delaware a few weeks later to secure it.

Now, history could repeat itself but with Treyten Lapcevich atop the standings instead.

With a 38-point gap on Camirand, the 19-year-old from Grimsby, Ontario has his maiden championship in his sights.

Back in May at the eBay Motors 200, it was Lapcevich and Camirand, battling it out for the win at this very track.

At the white flag, it was the No. 96 GM Paillé/Chevrolet Canada Chevrolet ahead of the No. 20 GSR/FBM/Delta Bingo Chevrolet.

Camirand was looking for his first win of the season, while Lapcevich was trying to sweep the first two events of the year.

In the final set of corners, Lapcevich was able to get a run on Camirand and going into the final turn was able to get his bumper to the inside of Camirand.

The two made contact, sending Camirand into the grass, and allowing Lapcevich to pass him for the win.

The No. 96 was able to recover for second place, and the back-and-forth battles between the two have yet to cease.

Camirand has picked up four wins so far this season - Autodrome Chaudiere, Edmonton International Raceway, the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières, and last week at Circuit ICAR.

Lapcevich however, has six - Sunset Speedway, race one at CTMP, Eastbound International Speedway, both races at Sutherland Automotive Speedway, and the Pinty's 100 at Ohsweken Speedway.

Regardless of who wins this weekend, the 2023 NASCAR Pinty's Championship is coming down to the wire.

31 Cars Entered for Sunday's WeatherTech 200

For the first time since August 2014, more than 30 cars have entered to race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

It also marks the second time this season that the field has seen over 30 entries, with GP3R breaking the cap first.

Now, 31 drivers are set to take the green flag on Sunday, September 3 for the WeatherTech 200, and there are many familiar faces in the mix.

A few repeats from last week at the Circuit ICAR road course include Daniel Bois, Sam Fellows, Louis-Philippe Montour, J.F. Laberge, Herby Drescher, and 2017 Champion, Alex Labbe.

Peter, Ryan, and Gary Klutt are all entered, Kyle Steckly is making his first start at CTMP, and Brent Wheller is making his first start of the year. Darryl Timmers, Matthew Scannell, Benoit Couture, and Mike Goudie are all on the entry list as well.

There is also one more driver set to make his long-awaited return to the series.

David Thorndyke Set to Return at CTMP

After a two-year hiatus due to health issues, David Thorndyke will make his return for the first time since 2021.

Driving the No. 67 Thorsons EVT Chevrolet, the 66-year-old is back in the driver's seat, fully recovered and ready to race.

Returning to the track after these two years away feels like a dream come true. I've missed the competition, the fans, and the thrill of racing," said Thorndyke. "I'm incredibly grateful for the support of my team, sponsors, and fans who stood by me during my recovery."

Thorndyke's last race was at CTMP in September 2021. He was originally slated to race back at the Bowmanville track the following spring but later withdrew from the event.

He has made a total of 35 starts in the series, spanning back to the inaugural race at CTMP in 2007.