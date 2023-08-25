NASCAR Pinty's Series: Circuit ICAR Introduces New Configuration for Series’ Tenth Visit

The International Center of Advanced Racing or more commonly known as Circuit ICAR, is considered one of the most unique tracks on the NASCAR Pinty’s Schedule.

Located on the former Montréal–Mirabel International Airport, in Mirabel, Quebec, the track has appeared on the series’ schedule a total of nine times, separated by two stints, and three different configurations.

From 2011 to 2016, ICAR featured a 2.113-mile layout with 16 turns. Then a year later, the track was drastically shortened to a 0.684-mile map with only seven turns.

The track then disappeared from the series schedule for two years, but later returned in 2021, with a 0.994-mile, seven-turn layout.

Throughout the years and different configurations, two drivers have dominated on the airport tarmac - Andrew Ranger and Kevin Lacroix.

While the inaugural race in 2011 was won by Robin Buck, Ranger and Lacroix have established themselves as the ones to watch when the series visits the Mirabel, Quebec.

Both have four wins at the track, respectively. Ranger has competed in all nine races at ICAR, with all his wins coming on the 2.113-mile layout. Despite a 21st-place finish in the inaugural 2011 event, he has never finished worse than fifth at the track.

Lacroix on the other hand, has finished on the podium in all five of his starts, with four wins, and one third-place finish in 2016. The Saint-Eustache, Quebec native has therefore won on every ICAR configuration, with a win percentage of 80 and an average finish of 1.4.

Now, Circuit ICAR debuts a new configuration, where drivers will be challenged to a 2.295-kilometer (1.426-mile), 12-turn layout around the completely flat road course.

Largest Field at Circuit ICAR Since 2014

With 25 cars entered, this weekend’s race will feature the biggest field at Circuit ICAR since 2014 (29 cars).

Notable drivers joining the field include 2017 champion Alex Labbe driving the No. 36 Chevrolet, and three-time NASCAR Pinty’s winner Raphael Lessard driving the No. 12 Duroking Autosport/XPN Dodge for Mathieu Kingsbury.

Also joining the field are Justin Arseneau, Louis-Philippe Montour, Herby Drescher, Dave Coursol, Sam Fellows, and J.F. Laberge.

Jacques Guenette Sr. Makes Series Debut

One driver making their first career start this weekend at Circuit ICAR is Jacques Guenette Sr., grandfather to Alex Guenette, driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet.

Guenette Sr. has ten starts in the NASCAR Grand-Am Rolex Sports Car Series from 2001 to 2005, with four podium finishes in the GTS Class from 2001 to 2003.

Alex Guenette will have a tight turn-around to get to Circuit ICAR on Saturday morning. Guenette is set to race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, August 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET in the No. 91 Evirum/BKFC Chevrolet for DGM Racing.

The Evirum 125 will air tape-delayed on TSN on Saturday, September 2 at 2:00 p.m. ET, and on RDS in Quebec on Saturday, September 23 at 2:00 p.m. ET.