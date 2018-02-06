New York Rangers forward Rick Nash opened up Monday on his reaction to being asked to submit his 18-team no-trade list over the weekend.

He spoke before his team's loss to the Dallas Stars, noting how tough the business side of the game can be on a player and his family.

“It’s disappointing, it sucks,” Nash told the New York Post. “I love being a Ranger, love being in New York. It’s just the things that happen when your team doesn’t win and they have to make business decisions. It’s really disappointing.”

Nash joined the Rangers in July, 2012 and has had two children since moving to the Big Apple, his eldest son, McLaren, is three.

“I have no idea how I’m going to explain to my son that he can’t cheer for the Rangers. That definitely went through my head,” Nash said. “Every time he sees a goal, he starts singing the song. It’s tough, but it’s the reality. It’s the business side of it. When you go through certain things of where you could end up, you definitely think about your family and your kids and the best situation to win. I mean, it’s tough.”

Larry Books of the Post reported Sunday the Rangers were willing to retain up to half of Nash's $7.8 million cap hit in a deadline deal. Nash, however, is still holding out hope he won't be moved.

“Sometimes these things don’t happen and we can move on and everything will be great — I can stay a Ranger, live in New York and it’s the best,” Nash said. “I haven’t been to that thought process just yet.”

The 33-year-old has 15 goals and 25 assists in 53 games this season, but with the Rangers falling out of a playoff spot, he figured this day would come.

“You would kind of be stupid not to, really,” Nash said. “When you lose games, things are going to change. I’ve been on the other end of this a lot of times, seen guys go through it. Now it’s my turn. It’s not a fun feeling, but you understand the business situation.”

Brett Cyrgalis of the Post reports the Rangers will be looking for a first-round pick in the return for Nash.

A veteran of 1,042 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Rangers, Nash has never been traded.