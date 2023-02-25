Nashville SC defeats New York City FC in opener of MLS season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Walker Zimmerman and Jacob Shaffelburg scored and Nashville SC defeated New York City FC 2-0 on Saturday in the first game of the Major Soccer League season.

Zimmerman scored following a free kick after Fafa Picault centered the ball in front of the goal in the 34th minute for a 1-0 lead.

Shaffelburg's goal came in the 80th minute off an assist from Hany Mukhtar.

Joe Willis made the saves on NYCFC's two shots on goal. Nashville outshot NYCFC 9-8, with four shots on goal.

Nashville had a win and a draw against NYCFC last season — its first.

Both teams next play Saturday. Nashville visits the New York Red Bulls and NYCFC visits the Chicago Fire.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.