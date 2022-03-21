The Nashville Predators have acquired defenceman Alex Biega from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for future considerations, according to TSN Hockey Contributor Kevin Weekes.

Biega, 33, appeared in two games with the Maple Leafs this season, recording zero points, He has goal and seven points in 31 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

He is on a one-year, two-way contract that pays $750,000 and will be an unrestricted free agent at season's end.

In 243 career NHL games, Biega has four goals and 42 points split between the Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings and Maple Leafs.