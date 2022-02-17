53m ago
Predators coach Hynes fined $25K for inappropriate conduct
TSN.ca Staff
Nashville Predators head coach John Hynes has been fined $25,000 for inappropriate conduct at the end of Tuesday's game against the Washington Capitals, the NHL announced on Thursday.
The league did not release details of the incident. The Predators dropped a 4-1 decision to the Capitals on Tuesday, their third-straight loss.
The fine money will go to the NHL foundation.