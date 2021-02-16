7m ago
Preds-Stars postponed again due to weather
Tuesday's game between the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars has been postponed due to the ongoing power outages in the Dallas area due to sever weather. It is the second straight game between the team's postponed due to severe weather after Monday's game was called off as well.
TSN.ca Staff
No make-up date has been announced yet.