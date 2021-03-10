Preds' Fabbro to have hearing for elbow

Nashville Predators defenceman Dante Fabbro will have a hearing Wednesday for elbowing Carolina Hurricanes forward Brock McGinn.

The incident occurred in the second period of the Hurricanes' 3-2 overtime win on Tuesday, with Fabbro being assessed a minor penalty on the play.

Nashville’s Dante Fabbro will have a hearing today for Elbowing Carolina’s Brock McGinn. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 10, 2021

The 22-year-old Fabbro has two goals and nine points in 26 games this season. He had five goals and 11 points in 64 games last season.

McGinn was not injured on the play. He has seven goals and 12 points in 25 games this season.