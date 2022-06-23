Insider Trading: Trotz likely to make decision by July 1; Petry next to move for Montreal?

Nashville Predators general manager David Poile said Thursday the team has offered Filip Forsberg an eight-year contract extension.

Poile added, however, that the two sides appear to be at an impasse when it comes to the financials of the deal.

'We're taking a position where we feel that we're offering the right thing," Poile said. "They're taking a position where they think it should be more than that. ... They're not wrong, and with all due respect, I'm not wrong.

"Something has got to give in the next couple of weeks for Filip to sign."

The 27-year-old winger had a career season in 2021-22, scoring 42 goals and 84 points in 69 games with the Predators. He had one goal in four playoff games as the Predators were swept in the first round by the Colorado Avalanche.

Drafted 11th overall by the Washington Capitals in 2012, Forsberg has spent his entire playing career in Nashville after being traded by Washington in April 2013 in exchange for Martin Erat and Michael Latta. He has 220 goals and 469 points in 566 career games.