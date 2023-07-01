The Nashville Predators have signed restricted free agent forward Cody Glass to a two-year, $5 million contract.

Glass, 24, spent his first full season in the NHL in 2022-23, recording 14 goals and 35 points in 72 games with the Predators.

He helped Canada win gold at the 2023 World Championships, posting four assists in 10 games.

The sixth overall pick at the 2017 NHL Draft, Glass was the first-ever draft pick by the expansion Vegas Golden Knights. He was dealt to the Predators on July 17, 2021 in a three-way trade that included 2017 second overall pick Nolan Patrick.