The Nashville predators have signed defenceman Jake Livingstone to a two-year, two-way contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

The contract is worth $775,000 per year.

Livingstone, 24, signed with the Predators in March after a three-year career at Minnesota State and made his NHL debut with the team on March 6.

In five games this season, Livingstone recorded one assist and averaged 15:27 of ice time per game.

Livingstone capped off his tenure with Minnesota State in 2022-23 by being named to the All-CCHA First Team and claiming the conference's Defenseman of the Year award for the second straight season.