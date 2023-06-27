Predators sign D Livingstone to two-year, two-way deal
Jake Livingstone - Getty Images
The Nashville predators have signed defenceman Jake Livingstone to a two-year, two-way contract, the team announced on Tuesday.
The contract is worth $775,000 per year.
Livingstone, 24, signed with the Predators in March after a three-year career at Minnesota State and made his NHL debut with the team on March 6.
In five games this season, Livingstone recorded one assist and averaged 15:27 of ice time per game.
Livingstone capped off his tenure with Minnesota State in 2022-23 by being named to the All-CCHA First Team and claiming the conference's Defenseman of the Year award for the second straight season.