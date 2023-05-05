The Nashville Predators signed forward Fedor Svechkov to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced on Friday.

Svechkov, 20, was drafted 19th overall by the Predators in the 2021 NHL Draft.

The 6-foot forward played the majority of last season with Spartak Moskva of the KHL where he had two goals and four points in 27 games.

Svechkov represented Russia at 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, but the tournament was cancelled shortly after it began in December of 2022. He did not register a point in three appearances with Russia,

Russia was not invited to participate in the World Junior Championship when it restarted in August of 2022 from Edmonton.

He also represented Russia in the 2021 under-18 World Hockey Championship in Frisco, Texas where he had four goals and 10 points in seven games en route to a silver medal.