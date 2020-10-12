The Nashville Predators have signed forward Brad Richardson to a one-year contract worth $1 million.

The 35-year-old scored six goals and added five assists over 59 games with the Arizona Coyotes in 2019-20, his fifth year with the franchise. Richardson added two goals and an assist over nine playoff games in the Edmonton bubble.

Over 808 career games in the NHL with the Coyotes, Vancouver Canucks, Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche, the native of Belleville, Ont., has 106 goals and 136 assists.