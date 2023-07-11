Denis Gurianov is on his way to Music City.

The Nashville Predators announced the signing of the 26-year-old winger to a one-year, $850,000 deal on Tuesday.

The native of Tolyatti, Russia split last season between the Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens. He appeared in a combined 66 games, scoring seven goals and adding 10 assists.

Originally taken with the 12th overall selection of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Gurianov has appeared in 280 NHL games over six seasons. He has 51 goals and 60 assists.

Internationally, Gurianov has represented Russia on a number of occasions and won a bronze medal at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Toronto.

Gurianov was initially set to become a restricted free agent, but he was non-tendered by the Canadiens at the end of June.