Nashville Predators forward Tanner Jeannot is being held out of tonight's game against the Arizona Coyotes due to trade-related reasons.

Tanner Jeannot will not play tonight at Arizona due to trade-related reasons. — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) February 27, 2023

Jeannot, 25, has five goals and 14 points in 56 games this season, his second with the Predators. As a rookie in 2021-22, he had 24 goals and 41 points in 81 games.

A pending restricted free agent, he is in the final season of a two-year, $1.6 million contract with an average annual value of $800,000.

The Oxbow, Sask., product has 34 goals and 62 points in 152 career NHL games.

The Predators traded forward Nino Niederreiter to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick as the team sits eight points back of the final wild card spot in the Western Conference.