ST. LOUIS — Mikael Granlund scored a power-play goal early in the third period after St. Louis had rallied from a two-goal deficit and the Nashville Predators held off the Blues 4-3 on Saturday.

Viktor Arvidsson, Matt Duchene, and Kyle Turris also scored for Nashville, which improved to 3-0 this season against the defending Stanley Cup champions.

With Carl Gunnarsson serving a penalty for holding, Granlund took the rebound from a Roman Josi shot from the point and pushed it through Jake Allen’s legs to give Nashville the lead for good 3:59 into the third period. Granlund’s 14th goal of the season was his fourth in his last six games.

Jusse Saros made 24 saves to improve to 11-9-4 on the season. He has won five of his last six decisions and is now 4-3-1 lifetime against St. Louis.

Allen surrendered four goals on 27 shots to fall to 8-6-3 in just his fourth home start of the season. St. Louis is 2-6-3 in its last 11 games.

Arvidsson put Nashville on top 6:29 into the first period when he one-timed a pass from Granlund past Allen for his 13th goal of the season. It was Arvidsson’s first goal in his last nine games.

Duchene made it 2-0 at 12:23 when he skated in and pushed the puck past Allen on the stick side for his 12th goal of the season.

Zach Sanford cut the deficit to 2-1 when he one-timed a pass from Sammy Blais past Saros 4:13 into the second period for his 13th goal of the season.

Turris responded 21 seconds later when his wrist shot eluded Allen for a 3-1 lead.

St. Louis again pulled within a goal less than two minutes later when Jaden Schwartz deflected Brayden Schenn’s shot past Saros on a power play.

Jordan Kyrou tied the game at 3-all when he intercepted a Predators clearing attempt from in front of the net and pushed it past Saros for his second goal midway through the second period.

NOTES: Prior to the game, the Blues took a moment to acknowledge everyone who came to Jay Bouwmeester’s aid after he collapsed on the bench after suffering a cardiac episode on Tuesday night in Anaheim. … St. Louis has allowed at least three goals in its last 11 games. … Josi now has 23 points (5 goals, 18 assists) in 39 career games against St. Louis.

