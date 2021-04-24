Nashville SC rallies from down a pair again to knot CF Montreal

NASHVILLE — Hany Mukhtar scored in the 77th minute to earn Nashville a 2-2 tie with CF Montreal in Major League Soccer play Saturday.

Mukhtar took a loose ball in the box and sent it past the keeper.

Montreal's Mason Toye opened the scoring in the 13th minute. Zachary Brault-Guillard made it 2-0 at the 42nd by starting a midfield run down the right and putting a shot above the keeper scraping the bottom of the crossbar for his first MLS goal.

Jhonder Cádiz put Nashville (0-0-2) on the board at the 54th heading in a cross from Randall Leal.

It’s the second consecutive week Nashville emerged from a two-goal deficit to secure a point. In its second season, Nashville posted a 2-2 draw with Cincinnati after falling behind 2-0 in the first 12 minutes.

Montreal (1-0-1) posted a 4-2 win against Toronto to open its season.

