ESPN announced Thursday the hundreds of women and girls who spoke out about sexual abuse by former US gymnastics coach Larry Nassar will receiver the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at this year's ESPYS.

More than 250 athletes gave statements in court at Nassar's sexual abuse case.

"We are honored to recognize the courage of these women at The 2018 ESPYS, to acknowledge the power of their voices, and to shine a very well-deserved spotlight on what speaking up, fighting back, and demanding accountability can accomplish," said vice president and editor of ESPN The Magazine Alison Overholt in a statement.

"They have shown us all what it truly means to speak truth to power, and through their bravery, they are making change for future generations. By honoring this group who spoke out, we aim to honor all of those who are survivors of abuse."

Nassar was sentenced in January to 40-175 years in prison for his actions and Michigan State University, where Nassar worked announced earlier this week they have reached a $500 millionsettlement with Nassar's victims.

The ESPYs take place on July 18 and can be seen on TSN.