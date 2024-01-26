TORONTO — Natalie Spooner scored twice as Toronto defeated New York 2-0 for its first Professional Women's Hockey League home win Friday night.

Kristen Campbell earned her first shutout as Toronto (2-5-1) outshot New York (2-4-1) 30-18 before 2,506 spectators at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

The win was the first at home for Toronto after three disappointments and allowed the squad to move into a fifth-place tie with New York in the six-team PWHL.

Toronto head coach Troy Ryan also celebrated his 52nd birthday with the much-needed victory.

After scoring in the second period, Spooner lassoed a loose puck to the side of the New York net, then registered her fifth goal in eight games.

There was little offence in the opening 20 minutes, even though New York enjoyed two power plays and Toronto had one of its own.

Toronto carried the play in the second. outshooting the visitors 15-4.

Toronto's Rebecca Leslie came close to opening the scoring but her shot off the rush glanced off the glove of New York netminder Corinne Schroeder at the 10:58 mark.

Spooner provided Toronto with a 1-0 advantage. She took a pass at centre from Hannah Miller, broke in off the wing and deposited a nifty deke between Schroeder's pads.

Schroeder kept Toronto from increasing its lead late in the second. She slid across to make a pad stop on Maggie Connors on a 2-on-0 break.

This was the third meeting between Toronto and New York. New York claimed the season opener on the road 4-0 on Jan. 1. Toronto won in New York 3-2 four nights later.

ALL-STAR AFFAIR

Seven players from the Toronto-New York game will participate in the PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase as part of the NHL All-Star weekend at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday.

Ella Shelton (New York) and Blayre Turnbull (Toronto) will be teammates on Team King. League-leading scorer Alex Carpenter (New York), Abby Roque (New York), Renata Fast (Toronto), Jocelyne Larocque (Toronto), and Sarah Nurse (Toronto) will suit up for Team Kloss.

UP NEXT

Toronto: Hosts Minnesota on Feb. 3.

New York: Entertains Minnesota on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2023.