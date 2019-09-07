The main event for UFC 244 is set.

UFC president Dana White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto that welterweights Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will square off on Nov. 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York.

"It is the fight fans wanted to see," White told Okamoto. "Nate Diaz called out Masvidal after his win over [Anthony] Pettis. Everybody has been talking about it. People have been hitting me up on social media, telling me to get it done. I can now announce the fight is done."

Diaz returned to the Octagon with an impressive victory over Anthony Pettis last month following a three-year departure from the sport.

Masvidal already has two knockout victories under his belt this year, defeating Darren Till in March and Ben Askren in July. The latter took only took five seconds, the quickest knockout in UFC history.

The UFC 244 clash will not be a title fight.