The Toronto Blue Jays announced Tuesday that right-hander Nate Pearson has been placed on the seven-day minor league injured list because of a right groin strain.

It's the same groin he injured during Spring Training that limited him to just one inning of work before the regular season began.

Pearson has made six appearances at triple-A Buffalo this season and owns an ERA of 4.74 across 24.2 innings.

Pearson also made one start for the Blue Jays earlier this year, allowing three runs in 2.1 innings while surrendering four hits and five walks.

All in all, the 24-year-old owns a 6.64 ERA in six big league outings.