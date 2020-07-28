Pearson draws Scherzer for unusual MLB debut Nate Pearson knew he'd be standing on a big-league mound at some point this summer, but he never could have imagined these circumstances. No fans, in the middle of a pandemic, and in a Toronto Blue Jays’ home jersey inside Nationals Park in Washington to boot.

TORONTO — Nate Pearson knew he'd be standing on a big-league mound at some point this summer, but he never could have imagined these circumstances.

No fans, in the middle of a pandemic, and in a Toronto Blue Jays’ home jersey inside Nationals Park in Washington to boot.

Obviously, very unique circumstances.

But not as unique as you might think for the 6-foot-6 right-hander who will celebrate his 24th birthday in about three weeks.

“It actually reminds me of my time in High-A in 2019 (with the Dunedin Blue Jays),” Pearson said Tuesday evening, ahead of his first major-league start Wednesday against the reigning World Series champion Nationals. “We were playing at Jack Russell Stadium while they were renovating our spring training facility, and so we were playing on the road but wearing our home jerseys in like Daytona and the Phillies’ stadium, so I’ve kind of had experience of wearing home jerseys in a visiting ballpark before. I kind of thought about that when I heard I was starting the home opener in D.C.”

Pearson also thought about Max Scherzer, the ace the Nats will counter with during his MLB indoctrination Wednesday.

Nothing like testing yourself against someone trending towards Cooperstown.

“He’s one of the best pitchers in baseball, a pitcher I looked up to a lot just growing up and seeing him around the league,” Pearson said.

The path Scherzer took to claim his ace status is an interesting one.

While some young arms like Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler have been able to step in as top prospects and not skip a beat, many face an adjustment period that can take some time.

No matter how good the stuff is — and Pearson’s can rival any pitcher that has debuted not only in recent memory, but ever — major-league hitters will find a way to hit an elite arsenal if it’s not located or sequenced correctly.

Pearson found that out in his exhibition tuneup last week in Boston, as Red Sox hitters repeatedly barrelled his heater in the first inning.

But Pearson settled down from there, a great sign for his future ability to get hit, adjust, and find ways to get outs every fifth day, even when he doesn’t have his ‘A’ stuff.

“That’s what makes players great, going through that and learning how to adjust,” Pearson explained.

Scherzer went through that.

Despite being the 11th overall pick in the 2006 MLB Draft, Scherzer’s path to being an ace was far from linear.

He never quite reached the prominence as a prospect Pearson has, with Scherzer peaking at No. 66 on Baseball America’s 2008 list and Pearson sitting at lucky No. 7 on this year’s version.

But expectations were high when Scherzer was finally recalled by the D-Backs in 2008, and at the age of 23 he posted a solid 3.05 ERA during his 56-inning debut.

Then the adjustment period and learning process began.

After his first full season produced a mid-rotation-like 4.12 ERA and 2.7 fWAR, Scherzer was shipped to Detroit in a three-team blockbuster deal that sent Curtis Granderson to the Yankees and Edwin Jackson to the desert.

Over the next three seasons with the Tigers, Scherzer pitched to ERAs of 3.50, 4.43 and 3.74, totalling 10.9 fWAR.

The strikeout rates and peripherals were improving, but Scherzer was still a good but not great rotation arm, albeit one who had shown flashes of brilliance.

Everything changed in his fifth full season as a starter in 2013, as Scherzer broke out with his first sub-3.00 ERA, pitching to a sparkling 2.90 mark on his way to winning the American League Cy Young Award and starting an all-star game streak that’s still going.

Scherzer has been dominant since, registering a combined 2.82 ERA over the past seven full seasons, earning a ton of cash in the process.

On the other hand, Buehler stepped in and was nearly unhittable from the get-go, cruising to a 2.98 ERA over 319.2 innings as a 23 and 24-year-old, quickly cozying up to Clayton Kershaw as a co-ace right from the beginning.

Pearson has noticed young pitchers hitting the ground running.

“Coming into the minors and being on like a top-30 prospects list and the guys ahead of you that are a little bit older or just been in pro ball a little longer and they get their opportunity, just to see them have success with it and be able to see them take off full running in the league in their debut is pretty cool to see and that’s what I plan to do, obviously,” Pearson said.

“But being a new level and everything, there might be some learning curves, but I’m up for the challenge. I’m always willing to get better in any way, shape or form.”

If Pearson pulls a Buehler, the dreams of postseason contention this year and next inch closer to reality for the entire Blue Jays organization.

Even if there’s an adjustment period, expect flashes of greatness and a handful of starts with big strikeout totals thanks to the triple-digit fastball and the wipeout 90-mph slider.

Pearson isn’t going to make any proclamations, but the Florida native has carried himself with a quiet confidence since he arrived in the Jays organization as the 28th overall pick three years ago.

“Just staying healthy, throwing a lot of innings, throwing strikes, not walking too many guys,” Pearson said of his own expectations. “If I do all those things, I know I’ll be pretty successful.”

Since the Jays and GM Ross Atkins played the service time game and kept Pearson off the roster for the first week of the season, he won’t be able to accrue enough days to gain a full year in this 66-day calendar.

It will give the Jays control of Pearson through the 2026 season.

Trading a week now for a full season of Pearson’s prime at age-29 was always a no-brainer for the Jays in a business sense, even if other teams around baseball have decided against it recently.

Fully aware of the situation, Pearson was political when asked.

“I try not to let that stuff bother me,” Pearson said. “Obviously, bringing me up right after the service time date brings up a lot of speculation, but at the end of the day it’s a business move and I want the Blue Jays to be successful and they’re just doing what’s best for the organization and I can’t take that personally. They’re just doing what owners and GMs are supposed to do, just do the best for the team.”

Now, the focus shifts to what Pearson can do for these Blue Jays in a shortened 60-game season.

Like they’ve done with the bevy of top prospects that have debuted over the past year or so, the Jays have tempered expectations, but there’s no denying how important a pitcher with Pearson’s stuff and upside could become in short order.

Manager Charlie Montoyo had a gleam in his eye Tuesday.

“The sky’s the limit with this kid.”