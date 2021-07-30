Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins told reporters Friday that Nate Pearson was "full steam ahead" in a bullpen session and should return to game action soon.

“Electric stuff. Very excited about the coming days for him. He’ll be in games shortly," Atkins said.

Pearson will operate in a relief role for the remainder of the 2021 season as he continues to work his way back from a right groin strain.

He's pitched in one game this season for the Jays, getting shelled in an outing against the Houston Astros on May 9. Pearson made five appearances for the big club last season and didn't perform much better, pitching to an ERA of 6.00 in 18.0 innings.

Meanwhile, reliever Brad Hand has reported to the team and will be active for Friday's game against the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre. Reliever Kirby Snead has been optioned to triple-A Buffalo while outfielder Jonathan Davis has been designated for assignment.