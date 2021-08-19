Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Nate Pearson pitched a 1-2-3 inning for the triple-A Buffalo Bisons Thursday afternoon in their 4-3 loss to New York Mets' affiliate Syracuse Mets.

Pearson came in in relief of Nick Allgeyer in the sixth inning and retired all three hitters he faced, striking out Wager Lagrange on an elevated 100 mph fastball to end the inning.

It was Pearson's second effective outing in relief with the Bisons since returning from injury as he also tossed one scoreless inning with one strikeout last weekend. The Blue Jays previously announced Pearson would pitch in a relief role for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Pearson, who turns 25 on Friday, has made just one appearance at the Major League level this season, getting shelled in an outing against the Houston Astros on May 9. Pearson made five appearances for the big club last season and didn't perform much better, pitching to an ERA of 6.00 in 18.0 innings.

The Blue Jays are off Thursday and will host the Detroit Tigers to begin a three-game series in Toronto beginning Friday night.