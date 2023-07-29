With Jordan Romano's health status still up in the air, the Toronto Blue Jays have added reliever Nate Pearson to their taxi squad and he is with the team as they continue their weekend series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Romano, who is tied for the American League lead in saves with 28, exited Toronto's 4-1 victory over the Angels on Friday with two outs in the ninth inning after re-aggravating a back injury.

The 30-year-old originally suffered his back injury while warming up to enter the All-Star Game on July 11.

Romano, a two-time All-Star from Markham, Ont., was expected to be re-evaluated on Saturday with a stint on the injured list being a possibility.

In 44 games this season, Romano has a 2.79 earned run average with 51 strikeouts in 42 innings pitched.

Pearson, 26, was sent to Triple-A Buffalo last week after allowing a combined six earned runs over his two latest big league relief appearances.

Despite his struggles as of late, Pearson, who was selected by the Jays in the first round of the 2017 MLB Draft, is putting together a solid season in 2023, recording a 4.75 ERA with 36 strikeouts over 36 innings pitched.