BEIJING — Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing was ninth in the men's short program on Tuesday, a day after arriving at the Beijing Olympics.

The 30-year-old from Girdwood, Alaska, who was a late arrival after testing positive for COVID-19, skated a clean program to "Never Tear Us Apart," that included a quadruple toe loop, to score 93.24 points.

American Nathan Chen led the way, scoring 113.97 — a world short program record. Yuma Kagiyama was second with 108.12, and Japanese teammates Shoma Uno third with (105.90).

Messing, who captured his first Canadian title last month in Ottawa, tested positive in Vancouver before the Canadian team's charter to Beijing.

Needing four negative tests before getting the green light to travel, he was forced to spend about a week in Vancouver, running up and down his hotel stairwell to keep fit before he was cleared to practise during private ice time in the city.

He finally landed flew via Montreal and Milan, arriving in Beijing on Monday morning, less than 24 hours before the short program.

Messing competes for Canada because his mom Sally was born in Edmonton.

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc with figure skating. American Vincent Zhou was forced to withdraw from men's singles after testing positive a day earlier.

Last month, Stephen Gogolev was unable to compete at Canada's Olympic trials after testing positive upon arrival in Ottawa. And Nam Nguyen struggled to sixth place after contracting the virus a week earlier.

COVID restrictions meant only a few hundred fans — evenly spaced for social distancing — were permitted to attend Tuesday's skating at Capital Indoor Stadium. While skating fans are known for showering their favourite skaters with stuffed animals and flowers, a PA announcer periodically warned fans it's not permitted here.

The men's free program is Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2022.